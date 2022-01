By EUobserver

Some 20 percent of the 130m tonnes of CO2 emitted annually by shipping in the EU would not be covered by the European Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), which forces polluters to pay for permits, due to loopholes, NGO group Transport & Environment has warned. Shipping is to enter the ETS from 2023, but rules would not cover ships under 5,000 gross tonnes in weight, excluding most fishing and military vessels.