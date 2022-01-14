By EUobserver

Italy's centre-right bloc will support former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's bid to become the next president of the republic, League party leader Matteo Salvini says, Reuters reports. "The centre-right is firm and unanimous in its support for Berlusconi, we will not accept ideological vetoes from the left," Salvini said in a statement, referring to centre-left parties that have denounced Berlusconi's presidential ambitions. The vote is on 24 January.