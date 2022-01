By EUobserver

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday that Turkey remains committed to full membership in the European Union, Ekathimerini writes. "Turkey, which is geographically and historically a part of Europe, is committed to its target of becoming a member," Erdoğan said during a meeting with EU ambassadors in Ankara, however adding that certain countries, which he did not name, were seeking to undermine the country's bid.