EU to impose sweeping sanctions on Mali
By EUobserver
The EU is planning to impose tough sanctions on Mali, after its junta postponed elections for five years and invited Russian mercenaries to replace French soldiers fighting a jihadist insurgency there, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said Thursday. "The risk that the situation in this country deteriorates is evident," he said. "The new sanctions regime was agreed and these discussions will now continue," French defence minister Florence Parly added.