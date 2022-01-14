Friday

14th Jan 2022

Ticker

French teachers strike against Covid confusion

By

Huge numbers of French teachers went on strike Thursday, with the biggest teachers' union saying half of primary schools were closed as staff demanded clarity from the government on coronavirus measures, France24 writes. They complained that their members were unable to teach properly, not adequately protected against coronavirus infection and frequently heard about changes to health precautions via the media rather than from higher-ups.

