By EUobserver

Sweden is bringing home 150 special-forces soldiers from Europe's 'Takuba' counterterrorism mission in Mali, in line with previous plans, but might also pull 250 from a UN mission, called Minusma, in the region due to the arrival of Russian mercenaries in Mali, Swedish foreign minister Anna Lind said Friday. "We now know [there] is the [Russian] Wagner group ... the question is what do we do with Minusma," she said.