Ticker
US speaks to energy firms about EU gas cut-off scenario
By EUobserver
The US State Department has held talks with energy firms to supply more power in the event of Russian gas-cut offs to Europe accompanying a new invasion of Ukraine, Reuters reports. "We've discussed a range of contingencies," a US source said. The talks come amid sky-high gas prices in EU markets and Russian refusals to increase supplies, in what Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak blamed on poor European planning.