Ticker
Anti-vax protests held in the Netherlands, Hungary, Austria
By EUobserver
Thousands of protesters gathered in Amsterdam on Sunday to protest against Covid-19 related measures and vaccination campaigns as new daily infections hit a record in the country, Reuters reported. Regular protesters were joined by farmers who parked their tractors across the city centre. The Netherlands reported a record high of 36,000 new infections on Sunday. Over the weekend, anti-vaccine protesters also took the streets in Hungary and Austria.