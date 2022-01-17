Monday

17th Jan 2022

Ticker

Anti-vax protests held in the Netherlands, Hungary, Austria

By

Thousands of protesters gathered in Amsterdam on Sunday to protest against Covid-19 related measures and vaccination campaigns as new daily infections hit a record in the country, Reuters reported. Regular protesters were joined by farmers who parked their tractors across the city centre. The Netherlands reported a record high of 36,000 new infections on Sunday. Over the weekend, anti-vaccine protesters also took the streets in Hungary and Austria.

Agenda

New EU Parliament chief elected This WEEK

The lead candidate is the centre-right European People's Party's (EPP) Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola, who has been outspoke against corruption and rule-of-law issues - but some MEPs are concerned over her anti-abortion voting record.

MEPs seek probe into EU commissioner over Bosnia

Enlargement commissioner Várhelyi "openly colluded [with Dodik] in potentially breaking up Bosnia and Herzegovina", according to dozens of MEPs who wrote to Várhelyi's boss.

News in Brief

Latest News

