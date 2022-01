By EUobserver

Rainer Wieland, a German centre-right MEP, has defended spending €690,000 on office renovations on the 15th floor of the EU Parliament in Brussels, including €25,000 doors and €25,000 light fittings. He called it an "ideas lab" that can be used by other MEPs, including for filming, The Guardian reports. "I find it very difficult to justify that kind of expense to the EU taxpayer," German Green MEP Daniel Freund said.