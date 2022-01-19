By EUobserver

The French parliament, on Sunday, gave the final approval to a stricter 'vaccine pass' system, after president Emmanuel Macron said that his strategy was to "piss off" the unvaccinated. Under the new system, a negative Covid-19 test will no longer allow people to access public venues, such as restaurants. Protesters demonstrated in Paris and other cities against the new rules. Some 78 percent of the French population is fully vaccinated,