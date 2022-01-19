Ticker
French presidential hopeful Zemmour fined for racism
By EUobserver
A French court on Monday fined far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour €10,000 for inciting racial hatred over his remarks to the CNews broadcaster in 2020. "They're thieves, they're killers, they're rapists ... they should be sent back," Zemmour had said of migrants who were unaccompanied minors. Zemmour is polling fourth behind president Emmanuel Macron, conservative contender Valérie Pécresse, and the far-right Marine Le Pen ahead of April's vote, Reuters reports.