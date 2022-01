By EUobserver

Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic would be banned from playing in the French Open tournament in May under current rules, the French sports ministry said Monday. Djokovic refuses to get vaccinated, but under a new vaccine-pass law adopted by French MPs Sunday he would be barred from taking part, it told Reuters. "This will apply to everyone who is a spectator or a professional sportsperson ... no exemption," France said.