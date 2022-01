By EUobserver

"Each further aggressive act will have a high price for Russia, economically, strategically, politically," German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said in Kyiv Monday, prior to meeting Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow Tuesday. Her visit is one of few high-level EU-Russia contacts on Russia's war-threats. But senior German politicians are against harsh Russia sanctions, such as stopping the Nord Stream 2 pipeline or blocking it from 'Swift' international payments.