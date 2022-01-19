By EUobserver

The European Parliament honoured the memory of the late parliament president, David Sassoli, at a plenary session in Strasbourg on Monday. Sassoli died on 11 January after months of health issues. French president Emmanuel Macron described Sassoli as "a man of rare benevolence" whose "ideas and vision were large enough for a continent." European Council president Charles Michel and former Italian prime minister Enrico Letta also spoke at the ceremony.