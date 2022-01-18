Tuesday

18th Jan 2022

Ticker

EU bids farewell to late parliament president Sassoli

By

The European Parliament honoured the memory of the late parliament president, David Sassoli, at a plenary session in Strasbourg on Monday. Sassoli died on 11 January after months of health issues. French president Emmanuel Macron described Sassoli as "a man of rare benevolence" whose "ideas and vision were large enough for a continent." European Council president Charles Michel and former Italian prime minister Enrico Letta also spoke at the ceremony.

New doubts raised on tracking ads ahead of key vote

Investors and small businesses are not, in fact, as keen on tracking-based online adverts as Big Tech's lobbying efforts have claimed, new research revealed on Monday, ahead of this week's plenary vote on stricter rules for online platforms.

Opinion

Time to stop China's economic hostage-taking of Lithuania

Simply opening the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, sparked a large-scale expansion of China's economic warfare against democracies. China's actions amount to a fundamental attack on the DNA of the European Union: the internal market.

News in Brief

  1. Swedish MEP wants fines for EU carbon villains
  2. One year on: EU urges Russia to free Navalny
  4. Sweden investigates drones over nuclear plants
  5. Argentina, Australia, and Canada face EU travel restrictions
  6. German minister takes EU message to Moscow
  7. Djokovic now also at risk of missing French Open
  8. French presidential hopeful Zemmour fined for racism

Latest News

  1. 'Hundreds' of Russian mercenaries in Bamako, EU confirms
  2. Euro countries start haggling on fiscal rules
  3. New doubts raised on tracking ads ahead of key vote
  4. Time to stop China's economic hostage-taking of Lithuania
  5. James Kanter, Shada Islam are new editors at EUobserver
  6. The loopholes and low bar in Macron's push for a global tax
  7. No love for Russia in latest EU strategy
  8. New EU Parliament chief elected This WEEK

