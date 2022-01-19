By EUobserver

The EU has urged Russia to free Alexei Navalny on the one-year anniversary of his arrest. "We reiterate our call on the Russian authorities for his immediate and unconditional release without further delay," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday. The anti-corruption activist was detained for a parole violation after recovering from an assassination attempt using a chemical weapon. He is serving a two-and-a-half year sentence.