By EUobserver

EU countries who fail to fulfil their emissions cut pledges should be fined, the European parliament's lead negotiator on climate policy, Swedish centre-right MEP Jessica Polfjard, has said. "Member states who don't reach their climate targets must face consequences," she said Monday, Reuters reports. But the idea could hurt poorer EU states with larger coal sectors. And Poland and Bulgaria have not even set national net-zero emissions targets yet.