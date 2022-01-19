Ticker
Lobbyists had 613 meetings with MEPs on digital services act
By EUobserver
A Corporate Europe Observatory research revealed on Tuesday that 613 lobby meetings took place between MEPs and tech representatives since the European Commission published the Digital Service Act on stricter rules for online platforms. Google (23), Facebook (16), Amazon (15) and Microsoft (12) had the most access to EU lawmakers. Tracking-based ads have emerged as one of the biggest issues. MEPs will vote for new rules on Thursday.