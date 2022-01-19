By EUobserver

The new leaders of Bulgaria and North Macedonia agreed on Tuesday to improve relations between their countries, Reuters reported. Bulgarian prime minister Kiril Petkov, who took office last month, said he was a "big optimist for joint action" on finding solutions to issues that previously prompted Sofia to block accession talks between the EU and Skopje. North Macedonia's Dimitar Kovacevski said they will use "this new energy" for the negotiations.