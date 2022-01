By EUobserver

Anders Breivik, who massacred 77 people in a bomb attack and gun spree in Norway in 2011, has appeared in Oslo court asking for parole, 10 years into his 21-year sentence. Breivik flashed a Nazi salute on arrival at the hearing, before giving an hour-long speech, according to the Guardian. Although prisoners are allowed a parole request in Norway, experts say he has almost no likelihood of being given one.