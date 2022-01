By EUobserver

US secretary of state Antony Blinken will meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday in Geneva in hopes of securing a "diplomatic off-ramp" to the Ukraine crisis, a US official said Tuesday. Blinken is meeting Ukrainian officials in Kyiv on Wednesday, and he will also stop in Berlin on Thursday to meet with European allies, AFP reported. Talks last week failed to ease fears that Russia might invade Ukraine.