By EUobserver

There were more politically-motivated crimes in Germany in 2021 than in any year in the two decades before, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) said, DPA reported. The increase is six-percent on 2020, with a total of 47,303 offences in 2021. More than 17,000 cases could not be classified as left- or rightwing by police. Covid-19 pandemic tensions may have contributed to this, security officials said.