By EUobserver

German centre-left chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday in Berlin it was "clear that there will be a high price to pay and that everything will have to be discussed should there be a [Russian] military intervention in Ukraine", referring to sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany. Scholz had previously opposed stopping the project. German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock also voiced a tough line while visiting Moscow Tuesday.