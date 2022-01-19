By EUobserver

Marian Banaś, the head of Poland's Supreme Audit Office (NIK), has said Jarosław Kaczyński, the head of the ruling Law and Justice party, should answer questions on alleged government use of Pegasus spyware against political opponents. "Kaczyńsi, as deputy prime minister in charge of security, should appear at the headquarters of NIK at the summons of inspectors and answer questions under threat of criminal charges for perjury," Banaś said Tuesday.