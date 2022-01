By EUobserver

The EU should start paying out its €72bn fund for helping poor households shift to green energy in 2024, instead of 2025 as previously planned, according to a European Parliament proposal seen by Reuters. "The green transition should be feasible for everyone," Dutch centre-right MEP Esther de Lange said. "The fund should not be used to buy Teslas .... but rather small- and medium-sizes cars for everyday families," she added.