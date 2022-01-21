Ticker
Officials surprised by Macron's call for seperate EU-Russia talks
By EUobserver
Brussels remains committed to follow US-led on negotiations with Russia, EU officials said according to the Financial Times. French president Emmanuel Macron fell out of line when he called for a separate EU dialogue with Moscow on Wednesday. "We were given zero notice of this crazy idea," one source said. Macron blindsided EU diplomats, pushing EU states to "start their own dialogue" in his speech at the European Parliament.