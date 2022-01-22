Ticker
Hungary's Orbán to discuss nuclear project with Putin
By EUobserver
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán plans to meet Russian president Vladimir Putin on 1 February to discuss the Russian-backed project to expand a Hungarian nuclear power plant, Hungary's foreign minister said Thursday. The meeting comes as Nato, the US, and the EU try to manage the Russian military build-up at the Ukrainian border. The Paks nuclear plant's €12bn expansion is covered by a €10bn loan from a Russian state bank.