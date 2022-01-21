By EUobserver

The European Data Protection Supervisor, Wojciech Wiewiórowski, on Thursday called on EU legislators to consider stricter rules for online targeted advertising for political purposes. He suggested a full ban on microtargeting, which tends to use behavioural data to target users with specific political messages. "We need to do more if we want to tackle the many risks surrounding the use of targeting and amplification techniques for political purposes," Wiewiórowski said.