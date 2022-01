By EUobserver

Austrians who refuse to be vaccinated can be fined €3,600 from 1 February until January 2024 under a new law passed by Austrian MPs Thursday. The bill must still pass the senate and be signed by the president. The move was a "big, and, for the first time, also lasting step", health minister Wolfgang Mückstein said. Some 72 percent of Austrians have had the jab, amid months of anti-vaccination protests.