By EUobserver

Some 70 people were arrested, 15 needed hospital attention, and police used tear gas and water cannon after rioting broke out at an anti-corona pass protest involving 50,000 people in Brussels on Sunday. Attackers also smashed the glass-fronted side entrance to the EU foreign service building. Meanwhile, thousands of people marched against restrictions in Athens, Helsinki, London, Paris, and Stockholm and Gothenburg Saturday, but the rallies there were peaceful.