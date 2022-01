By EUobserver

The Italian coastguard rescued 305 people, including 17 women and six minors, from a small, overcrowded boat which got into trouble near the Italian island of Lampedusa Friday. Hundreds of people rescued by three charity boats in recent times are also waiting for a safe port in the region to take them in, with Geo Barents, operated by charity Doctors without Borders, saying it had over 430 people on board.