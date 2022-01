By EUobserver

Italian MPs, on Monday, begin to vote for the country's next president, with the incumbent, 80-year old Sergio Matarella, to step down on 3 February. Candidates in the secret ballot need an absolute majority in the first three rounds of voting and a simple one from the fourth round onward. The country's prime minister, Mario Draghi, is a favourite to win. Scandal-tainted former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has pulled out.