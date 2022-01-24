By EUobserver

Gas continued flowing from Germany to Poland via the Yamal-Europe pipeline this weekend, instead of from Russia, via Poland, to Germany, as in normal times, according to German network operator Gascade, Reuters reports. Russia recently restricted supplies to Europe amid security tensions over Ukraine. But EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said Saturday she would soon be travelling to Azerbaijan and the US to seek extra supplies to "improve our risk-preparedness".