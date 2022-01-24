Monday

24th Jan 2022

Nuclear is 'risky' not 'green', Germany says

By

Germany has voiced opposition to EU plans to label nuclear energy as "green" in its "taxonomy" for investors. "We have once again clearly expressed our rejection of the inclusion of nuclear energy. It is risky and expensive," Germany's economy and environment ministers said in an open letter to the EU Commission Saturday. "Serious accidents with large, cross-border and long-term hazards to humans and the environment cannot be excluded," they added.

EU ministers to condemn Russian 'aggression'

EU foreign ministers are to condemn "Russia's continued aggressive actions and threats against Ukraine", while promising "massive" sanctions at Monday's meeting in Brussels.

Ukraine and Covid-19 on Europe's minds This WEEK

Throughout the week, MEPs will vote on the chairs and vice-chairs of the 20 standing committees and three sub-committees for the next two-and-a-half years, the remainder of the current legislative term.

Digital marketing should rejoice at more EU regulation

The Digital Services Act was adopted with a solid majority in the European Parliament plenary - and today, some marketing professionals weep. The result will be a fundamentally different digital eco-system, and this will change digital marketing too.

After France, the French far right is coming for Europe

French far-right presidential candidates Marine Le Pen and Éric Zemmour have set their sights on the next French parliament elections and European elections, as much as on winning the Élysée Palace.

