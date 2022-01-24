Ticker
Nuclear is 'risky' not 'green', Germany says
By EUobserver
Germany has voiced opposition to EU plans to label nuclear energy as "green" in its "taxonomy" for investors. "We have once again clearly expressed our rejection of the inclusion of nuclear energy. It is risky and expensive," Germany's economy and environment ministers said in an open letter to the EU Commission Saturday. "Serious accidents with large, cross-border and long-term hazards to humans and the environment cannot be excluded," they added.