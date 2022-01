By EUobserver

The EU will not evacuate its staff from Kyiv, the bloc's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Monday before the meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers, who will have a video conference with US secretary of state Anthony Blinken. "Blinken will explain the reasons for this announcement, we are not going to do the same thing, [...], we don't have to dramatise, the negotiations are going on," Borrell said.