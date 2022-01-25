Tuesday

25th Jan 2022

EU banks to disclose climate credentials

The EU's top banks will face extra transparency on exposure to polluting industries from 2024 under new "indicators" the European Banking Authority said Monday. "We are pioneers here with templates and key performance indicators to ensure that when banks disclose something, they do it in a consistent way," the EU banking regulator's Pilar Gutierrez said, Reuters reports. The indicators will let investors see which banks invest in more green firms.

