Mali has ordered Danish soldiers in an international counter-terrorism force in the Sahel to get out of its territory amid EU concern over a Russian takeover in the country. "Mali notes with astonishment, the deployment on its territory of a contingent of Danish special forces within the Takuba force," its junta said Monday. The EU is currently preparing new Mali sanctions, while Russia has sent "several hundred" Kremlin-linked mercenaries there.