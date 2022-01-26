Wednesday

26th Jan 2022

EU voices concern on share-trading apps

The European Securities and Markets Authority has warned that people using smartphone apps and social media to get involved in financial trading might be getting bogus advice and exposing themselves to unwarranted risk. "We want investors to engage more in financial markets ... [but] we are looking at how to raise awareness and warn investors what they are letting themselves in for," the EU regulator's Verena Ross said, Reuters reports.

EU Parliament pays close to double market price for building

The European Parliament's Scholl building in Brussels was purchased for almost €75m, despite its estimated market value hovering between €42m and €65m. The issue has led to calls for the institution to review its building strategy, developed before the pandemic.

In the gulags' shadow

A rift of emotions runs through Europe. While eastern European states fear the return of Russian imperialism, the average western European seems to believe that Russia still pushes back against alleged American imperialism.

EIB invests €50m in autonomous delivery robot operator

Autonomous delivery operator Starship Technologies, based in San Fransisco, has received a €50m venture loan from the European Investment Bank - but the introduction to Europe's historic and narrow streets is so far marked by a lack of impact data.

EU eyes Indian Ocean naval adventure

Europe is preparing to boost its naval presence in the north west Indian Ocean "to uphold freedom of navigation" in the world's trade jugular.

