Ticker
EU voices concern on share-trading apps
By EUobserver
The European Securities and Markets Authority has warned that people using smartphone apps and social media to get involved in financial trading might be getting bogus advice and exposing themselves to unwarranted risk. "We want investors to engage more in financial markets ... [but] we are looking at how to raise awareness and warn investors what they are letting themselves in for," the EU regulator's Verena Ross said, Reuters reports.