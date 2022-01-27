Thursday

27th Jan 2022

Ticker

France bans LGBTIQ 'conversion therapy'

By

France adopted a new law that bans so-called conversion therapies and allows jail time and fines for practitioners who use the scientifically-discredited practice to try to change the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBTIQ people, AP reported. The National Assembly approved the law unanimously on Tuesday evening. French government's equalities and diversity minster Elisabeth Moreno described so-called conversion therapies as "barbaric".

