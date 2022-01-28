By EUobserver

Germany will supply 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine, defence minister Christine Lambrecht said on Wednesday, amid growing criticism of the German government for its refusal to supply arms to Kyiv to help it defend against a possible Russian invasion. Officials previously said Berlin would not send weapons to Ukraine, but would help with a field hospital. In response, Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv's mayor accused Germany of a "betrayal of friends".