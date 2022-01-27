By EUobserver

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday that US or EU blacklisting of president Vladimir Putin if he attacked Ukraine would not hurt him personally, as he has no financial assets abroad. The sanctions would be "not painful [but] politically destructive", Peskov said. Putin, also Wednesday, held a video call with top Italian businessmen from Enel, UniCredit, and Generali, even though the Italian government had earlier urged them to boycott it.