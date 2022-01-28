By EUobserver

Renewable sources accounted for 37 percent of gross EU electricity consumption in 2020, compared to 34 percent in 2019, Eurostat said Wednesday. Austria and Sweden led the way with over two-thirds' renewables. Denmark, Portugal, Croatia, and Latvia scored over 50 percent, while Cyprus, Hungary, and Malta used just 10 percent. Meanwhile, solar power generated 14 percent of EU electricity last year, compared to just one percent back in 2008.