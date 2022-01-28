By EUobserver

The EU Commission is going to stick to labelling gas and nuclear power as "green" in its taxonomy for investors, EU financial affairs commissioner Mairead McGuinness told German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung Wednesday. "We may be able to tweak the proposal in one place or another to address some objections, but we actually have limited room for manoeuvre", she said, after Germany, among others, complained about the labelling decision.