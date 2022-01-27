By EUobserver

Denmark said it would lift almost all Covid-19 restrictions and stop designating it a "societally critical" disease on Wednesday in the latest sign that western European countries are easing or even eradicating strict measures brought in to combat the Omicron coronavirus variant. Magnus Heunicke, Denmark's health minister, wrote to parliament on Wednesday saying that he would remove all Covid-19 restrictions on 1 February, except for testing on arrival from abroad.