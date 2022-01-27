By EUobserver

Italy will remove all Covid-linked restrictions on international visitors from the EU from 1 February, except the requirement to carry a "Green Pass" - a certificate of vaccination, negative test result, or immunity through having had the bug. Roberto Speranza, the health minister, also gave Italians the go-ahead to travel once again to Cuba, Singapore, Turkey, Thailand (the island of Phuket), Oman, and French Polynesia, Reuters reports.