Friday

28th Jan 2022

Biden: Russia invasion likely in February

By

"President [Joe] Biden said that there is a distinct possibility that the Russians could invade Ukraine in February," White House spokesperson Emily Horne said Thursday. "Russia for the next two weeks is likely to remain on the diplomatic track," but might attack subsequently, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said. Moscow, the same day, said it had little grounds for optimism after the US and Nato rejected its outlandish security demands.

Libya 'abandoning migrants without water' in deserts

Libya's department for combating illegal migration - itself infiltrated by armed militia units - has been carrying out collective expulsions at its no-man's land borders of people who would otherwise be eligible for international protection, says a UN rights expert.

Analysis

An inflation surge, but (some) economists warn on raising rates

Rising prices have fuelled the debate among economists about inflation risk - with some arguing that central banks should increase interest rates, while others urge governments and central banks to adopt more precise and targeted measures.

Analysis

Lessons learned by an EUobserver editor-in-chief

The European project moves forward not 'despite' criticism, but thanks to those critical voices pushing for more cooperation and more democratic transparency. That is why European journalism is essential to the European project.

Opinion

Don't Look Up - but for vaccines

Netflix's satirical disaster movie, Don't Look Up, is primarily a warning about our failure to act on climate change but it's plot will seem strangely familiar to anyone who has observed the EU approach to Covid-19 vaccines, particularly patent-waivers.

