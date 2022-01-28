By EUobserver

"President [Joe] Biden said that there is a distinct possibility that the Russians could invade Ukraine in February," White House spokesperson Emily Horne said Thursday. "Russia for the next two weeks is likely to remain on the diplomatic track," but might attack subsequently, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said. Moscow, the same day, said it had little grounds for optimism after the US and Nato rejected its outlandish security demands.