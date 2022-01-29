Saturday

29th Jan 2022

Germany: Russia sanctions would include Nord Stream 2

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock told parliament Thursday her government's "strong package of sanctions" against Russia, if it should invade Ukraine, included the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. "If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward ... I think the statements coming out of Berlin even today are very, very strong," Victoria Nuland, a US undersecretary of state, said the same day.

Von der Leyen slammed for not revealing Pfizer CEO texts

The European ombudsman has criticised the European Commission for its handling of a request for public access of text messages that were exchanged between president Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Libya 'abandoning migrants without water' in deserts

Libya's department for combating illegal migration - itself infiltrated by armed militia units - has been carrying out collective expulsions at its no-man's land borders of people who would otherwise be eligible for international protection, says a UN rights expert.

Analysis

An inflation surge, but (some) economists warn on raising rates

Rising prices have fuelled the debate among economists about inflation risk - with some arguing that central banks should increase interest rates, while others urge governments and central banks to adopt more precise and targeted measures.

Analysis

Lessons learned by an EUobserver editor-in-chief

The European project moves forward not 'despite' criticism, but thanks to those critical voices pushing for more cooperation and more democratic transparency. That is why European journalism is essential to the European project.

