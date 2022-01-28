By EUobserver

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock told parliament Thursday her government's "strong package of sanctions" against Russia, if it should invade Ukraine, included the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. "If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward ... I think the statements coming out of Berlin even today are very, very strong," Victoria Nuland, a US undersecretary of state, said the same day.