By EUobserver

The European Medicines Agency approved Pfizer Inc's antiviral Covid-19 pill for treating adults at risk of severe illness. The drug, also known as Paxlovid, is set to be distributed near the end of the year. Belgium, Germany, and Italy are among the EU states that have already purchased the drug. "Paxlovid is the first oral antiviral for home use in our portfolio," said EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides.